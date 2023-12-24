Two inmates escape from prison: men are considered highly dangerous

#inmates #escape #prison #men #considered #highly #dangerous

Berlin-Reinickendorf – Two men manage to escape from Berlin’s prison system

Two inmates escaped from the prison in Reinickendorf on the night of Christmas Eve. Hundreds of police searched for the escapees that night, but without success until the evening.

In Berlin, two inmates escaped from a facility for mentally ill offenders on Christmas Eve.

The incident occurred early Sunday morning around 3:30 a.m. in the correctional facility hospital in the Reinickendorf district, a police spokeswoman told rbb. A search for the two men has so far been unsuccessful.

Men are considered highly dangerous

According to the police, a 34-year-old patient called a 45-year-old nurse to him under an excuse and then attacked her with a pan. A 53-year-old colleague came to help and was then allegedly attacked by the man with a knife. According to police, she had to be treated in hospital with stab wounds to her neck. Your colleague was therefore treated on an outpatient basis.

The alleged attacker fled the prison premises with another inmate. According to police, the men are considered highly dangerous. At least one of the two could be armed with a knife. The police did not want to provide any further information until Sunday evening for tactical reasons.

Already attempted to escape last Wednesday

Criminals with mental illnesses are treated in the prison hospital in the Wittenau district.

Only on the night of last Wednesday, unknown people tried to free a member of a well-known Arab clan from a Berlin prison in the Buch district. According to the Senate Health Administration, the plan failed because security guards noticed the break-in and intervened. The unknown people fled.

