Two kidnappings noted since January 19

The kidnapping is causing problems in the Ankazobe district. The police observed this on January 19, then on January 23.

The most recent case took place in the village of Antanetibe Androva-atsimo, in the commune of Talata-Angavo. It was committed by around twenty criminals equipped with hunting rifles and bladed weapons. These attackers forced the door of a couple’s house and that of their neighbor.

In the first house, they shot the head of the family, aged 61, and his wife, 57 years old. The sixty-year-old, hit in the head, died during his evacuation to hospital. His wife, for her part, was shot in the arm.

In the other home, the owner, aged 64, was also hit by a projectile on part of his head. When they left, the thugs took with them two 60-year-old women and a 16-year-old girl.

The victim of the January 19 kidnapping is a pastor of the FPVM Church in Ankazomaranitra-Manerinerina, in the commune of Tsaramasoandro. A grocery store was also robbed that night by the kidnappers.

Embroidery Leonard

Also Read:  YouTuber reveals the identity of the late Lee Seon-kyun's blackmailer... Controversy over ‘private sanctions’

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

People’s Party public officials banned from having dual party memberships Huang Shanshan: It will be handled in accordance with the procedures
People’s Party public officials banned from having dual party memberships Huang Shanshan: It will be handled in accordance with the procedures
Posted on
“Give him a hundred million”
“Give him a hundred million”
Posted on
Tano Ortiz regrets the draw of Rayados vs. Querétaro – Fox Sports
Tano Ortiz regrets the draw of Rayados vs. Querétaro – Fox Sports
Posted on
Santiago de Cali, headquarters of the first Destination Tourism Summit in Health, Wellness and International Medicine 2024 –
Santiago de Cali, headquarters of the first Destination Tourism Summit in Health, Wellness and International Medicine 2024 –
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News