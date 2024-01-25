Two kidnappings noted since January 19

The kidnapping is causing problems in the Ankazobe district. The police observed this on January 19, then on January 23.

The most recent case took place in the village of Antanetibe Androva-atsimo, in the commune of Talata-Angavo. It was committed by around twenty criminals equipped with hunting rifles and bladed weapons. These attackers forced the door of a couple’s house and that of their neighbor.

In the first house, they shot the head of the family, aged 61, and his wife, 57 years old. The sixty-year-old, hit in the head, died during his evacuation to hospital. His wife, for her part, was shot in the arm.

In the other home, the owner, aged 64, was also hit by a projectile on part of his head. When they left, the thugs took with them two 60-year-old women and a 16-year-old girl.

The victim of the January 19 kidnapping is a pastor of the FPVM Church in Ankazomaranitra-Manerinerina, in the commune of Tsaramasoandro. A grocery store was also robbed that night by the kidnappers.

Embroidery Leonard