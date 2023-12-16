Two lesser-known games by Peter Peter Molyneux disappear from Steam!

#lesserknown #games #Peter #Peter #Molyneux #disappear #Steam

No, it’s not about Populous (well, everyone who played games in the 80s and 90s knows it at least by name!), and not about Curiosity either…

Curiosity was the game where you had to pick apart the elements of a cube to win a mysterious prize if you got inside. Molyneux (who started this strategy during Fable…) hyped this up (also) last year, and as it turned out, the prize was not a big one: the winner could become a god in Godus, because Molyneux’s originally promised life-changing prize turned out to be nothing like that…

Godus was quickly neglected, then in 2016 Peter Molyneux’s then studio 22cans came along and released a new game called Godus Wars. Gameplay is slightly different, and in terms of support it has been neglected as well. But both games remained on Steam for years… but that’s over, as the studio announced on Valve’s digital interface that it will remove both games from the available titles. (The other day, The Crew did this; we also reported on this!)

“22cans would like to share some important news regarding Godus and Godus Wars. Unfortunately, due to an upcoming technical change in Amazon Web Services that will affect how the necessary game files are served to new users, we will have to pull these titles from the Steam store. We can assure you that existing players will continue to enjoy these games without interruption. We sincerely appreciate the incredible support of our players over the past decade and thank you all from the bottom of our hearts,” the statement read.

We looked at the number of players on the Steam Charts. In September 2013, at the time of release, Godus was at its peak with an average of 1,116 players and a maximum of 6,473. This was halved in a month. Today there are less than five (5!!!) players on average, and the maximum was 13 in the last month. Godus Wars details aren’t loading, but at the time of writing, literally no one was playing it, and the average for the last 30 days was 0.1 players…

