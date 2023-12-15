Two men buried in secret

The place where the bodies of the deceased were buried

A double homicide was recorded in the Arivonimamo district. The bodies of the victims, buried on the sly by the murderers, were found.

Savage and atrocious crimes are unleashed on the borders of Arivonimamo, spreading terror among the inhabitants. Two lifeless bodies were discovered on Tuesday in Andralaihena-Manazary, in the commune of Andranomiely.

The victims, a 32-year-old man and another 41-year-old, have been identified. They came from the commune of Ambohiborona, in the district of Faratsiho. It was 3:30 p.m. that Tuesday, the mayor of Ambohiborona informed the Manalalondo outpost, responsible for the constituency, that two remains had been spotted at the mentioned location. Gendarmes and the medical team from the local basic health center level II then went there. They were able to verify the reality of the sad news that the councilor had just announced to them.

By observing the situation firsthand, the gendarmes noted that only the feet of the deceased were visible, left in the open air. Their bodies, face down, were buried under a pile of earth.

Injuries

The “fokonolona” finds that the two unfortunate people were buried like common animal corpses. They had to be exhumed to be able to carry out the observation. Health authorities, gendarmes and eyewitnesses noted traces of injuries on the heads of the two individuals. They were covered in blood and had some bruises.

The doctor relied on the clues he collected during the on-site examination to deduce the cause of death. He attributed it to intentional assault and battery. The qualification of the crime will be up to the court. The gendarmerie is at the heart of the investigation. No further details were available regarding the evolution of the research she carried out until yesterday. No arrests have yet been made.

Emotions remain strong among the families of the missing. For the moment, they claim to have no idea what could be the motive for these murders committed in abominable circumstances. The gendarmes have already interviewed them in case they have other useful information.

Embroidery Leonard