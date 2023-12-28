Two military Venezuelan political prisoners are released

#military #Venezuelan #political #prisoners #released

Adrián De Gouveia De Sousa and Abraham Suárez Ramos

The government of Nicolás Maduro released this Thursday a major from the Bolivarian National Guard and an aviation major, considered political prisoners, in the midst of negotiations between Miraflores and the White House.

Tamara Suju, a human rights lawyer, confirmed the information on her account. Xformerly Twitter, and identified the first released soldiers as Adrián De Gouveia De Sousa and Abraham Suárez Ramos.

Abraham Suárez Ramos was arrested on May 22, 2018 along with seven other soldiers and a civilian for allegedly being involved in crimes of treason, instigation of rebellion, mutiny and against military decorum.

The official worked within the National Guard and was imprisoned in Ramo Verde, Los Teques, until he was transferred to the Dgcim.

On March 19, 2019, Abraham Suárez Ramos attempted suicide, was rescued by a cellmate and transferred to the Dr. Carlos Arvelo Military Hospital, in San Martín.

“The Major suffers from a serious depressive crisis and they never gave him the Treatment that was ordered in the Hospital the first time,” Suju commented on that occasion.

De Sousa, for his part, had been deprived of liberty since May 20, 2018, when he was on his way to work at the General Aviation Command in La Carlota.

