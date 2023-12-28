Two military Venezuelan political prisoners are released

#military #Venezuelan #political #prisoners #released
Adrián De Gouveia De Sousa and Abraham Suárez Ramos

The government of Nicolás Maduro released this Thursday a major from the Bolivarian National Guard and an aviation major, considered political prisoners, in the midst of negotiations between Miraflores and the White House.

Tamara Suju, a human rights lawyer, confirmed the information on her account. Xformerly Twitter, and identified the first released soldiers as Adrián De Gouveia De Sousa and Abraham Suárez Ramos.

Abraham Suárez Ramos was arrested on May 22, 2018 along with seven other soldiers and a civilian for allegedly being involved in crimes of treason, instigation of rebellion, mutiny and against military decorum.

The official worked within the National Guard and was imprisoned in Ramo Verde, Los Teques, until he was transferred to the Dgcim.

On March 19, 2019, Abraham Suárez Ramos attempted suicide, was rescued by a cellmate and transferred to the Dr. Carlos Arvelo Military Hospital, in San Martín.

“The Major suffers from a serious depressive crisis and they never gave him the Treatment that was ordered in the Hospital the first time,” Suju commented on that occasion.

De Sousa, for his part, had been deprived of liberty since May 20, 2018, when he was on his way to work at the General Aviation Command in La Carlota.

Independent journalism needs the support of its readers to continue and ensure that the uncomfortable news they don’t want you to read remains within your reach. Today, with your support, we will continue working hard for censorship-free journalism!

Also Read:  AMLO rejects that high-level meeting with the US is to impose more immigration controls on Mexico

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Tremor in Mexico today, December 28 – live report of latest earthquakes via SSN | National Seismological Service | MIX
Tremor in Mexico today, December 28 – live report of latest earthquakes via SSN | National Seismological Service | MIX
Posted on
The Romanian House of Representatives rejected the autonomy drafts for Székelyföld and Transylvanian Hungarians
The Romanian House of Representatives rejected the autonomy drafts for Székelyföld and Transylvanian Hungarians
Posted on
These are the most important dates to pay attention to in 2024
These are the most important dates to pay attention to in 2024
Posted on
New iPads didn’t come this year, Apple’s sales dropped by millions
New iPads didn’t come this year, Apple’s sales dropped by millions
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Christmas Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News