Two missing people located on Monday afternoon, one in Erro and another in Esteribar

#missing #people #located #Monday #afternoon #Erro #Esteribar

Los emergency services from Foral community he located and rescued a two people lost this Monday, December 25 in the natural environment. The first of them is a 70 year old malewho became disoriented when descending the Mount Adi, in Erro. The second, a 75 year old male years ago that he had gone for a walk in the mountains in Ilurdotz (Esteribar). The SOS Navarra 112 Emergency Management Room received notification of the disappearance of the first person at 6:02 p.m. on Monday and activated a search device made up of members of the Technical Rescue Group (GRT) of firefighters, Environmental Forest Guards and Foral Police patrols.

It’s about a 70-year-old man of French nationality who has climbed Mount Adi with some family members and has been left behind on the way down and has become disoriented. The man, who was wearing warm clothing, has maintained telephone contact with the room during the search, although he has not been able to send his location due to data coverage failing. Finally, he was located by the device, around 8:55 p.m. and in good condition, in the nearby town of Zilbeti.

SEARCH IN ESTERIBAR

SOS Navarra has received notice of the disappearance of the second person after 7:00 p.m. on Monday. It’s about a 75 year old male there was left home in the morning on Monday and whose family has given notice when they found that he had not returned home all day.

On this occasion, a search device has been mobilized made up of firefighters from the Cordovilla park, members of the Technical Rescue Group (GRT), Environmental Forest Guards, patrols of the Foral Police and residents of the town.

Around the 20:45, two ranchers of the area have located the missing person, also in good condition, in an area that he used to frequent, and have accompanied back to your home.