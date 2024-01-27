Two more Chinese brands are coming to Bulgaria by spring

#Chinese #brands #coming #Bulgaria #spring

Aeolus offers 4.7m hybrid SUV with 245 horses for the price of Peugeot 2008

Two more Chinese car brands will enter the Bulgarian market this spring, Automedia.bg learned from their importer Voyah Bulgaria. These are Aeolus and Venucia – brands of the giant Dongfeng. However, unlike Voyah Free, which is already offered in our country, they will debut not with pure electric cars, but with gasoline hybrids. Aeolus Huge (Haoji) Aeolus was created under the name Dongfeng Fengshen in 2009 as part of the Chinese partnership with Peugeot-Citroen, but later separated as an independent brand with its own models. For export markets, the name Fengshen was replaced by Aeolus – from Aeolus, the ancient Greek lord of the winds. In Bulgaria, Aelous will debut with the crossover Huge (Haoji) in its hybrid version. It is powered by a 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine and a synchronous electric motor. The power of both units is the same – 174 horsepower each, but the maximum combined power of the system is 245 horses. Torque is distributed by an electronically controlled E-CVT transmission.

Huge has two 12.3-inch displays – for the instruments and multimedia, audio system from Jamo, 360-degree cameras, glass panoramic roof. The car is 4.72 meters long (3 cm longer than the current Skoda Kodiaq), and has a wheelbase of 2.825 meters. The official importer does not yet have ready price lists, but expects the price not to exceed BGN 65,000 including VAT. A similarly equipped hybrid Peugeot 2008 costs about the same, but is over 40 cm shorter and has 109 horsepower less. The interior of Aeolus Huge. It is also available in more conservative colors, of course Venucia, the second new brand on the Bulgarian market, was created as a division of Dongfeng Nissan – the joint venture of the Chinese with the Japanese giant, and actually makes the Chinese version of the Nissan Leaf. However, the brand has been developing its own range for several years. In our country, it will debut with the compact crossover V-Online in the version with a plug-in hybrid drive: a 1.5-liter gasoline turbo engine with a power of 190 horses in combination with an electric motor and an 18-kilowatt-hour battery. The mileage on electricity alone is up to 100 kilometers, and the price will be below BGN 60,000. Venucia V-Online Voyah Bulgaria already offers the electric premium crossover Voyah Free in our country, and in the coming months it will launch two more brands – Nammi, for budget electric cars, and M-Hero, which produces a brutal electric SUV with 1088 horsepower. At the moment, we have no information about what other Aeolus and Venucia models may appear on the Bulgarian market, but you can see in the gallery how the Chinese brands still have in their arsenal. The most interesting models of Aeolus and Venucia (GALLERY):

