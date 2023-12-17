Two new candidates run for mayor of Musashino; votes counted on 24th Former Prime Minister Naoto Kan retires, former mayor Matsushita turns to national politics: Tokyo Shimbun TOKYO Web

#candidates #run #mayor #Musashino #votes #counted #24th #Prime #Minister #Naoto #Kan #retires #mayor #Matsushita #turns #national #politics #Tokyo #Shimbun #TOKYO #Web

The election for mayor of Musashino, Tokyo was announced on the 17th following the resignation of Mayor Reiko Matsushita.

As of 10 a.m., former city council member Yasuhiro Omino (61), both new independents and recommended by the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito, and the Constitutional Democratic Party and Communist Party, Reiwa Shinsengumi, Social Democratic Party, and Musashino Seikatsukatsu Network. Two supporters, including former city council member Yuko Sasaoka (37), have filed their candidacy.

Notifications will be accepted at City Hall until 5 p.m. Voting will be counted on the 24th.

The main issue in the election will be whether the city government should be continued or reformed.

Mr. Omino is calling for reform of the city’s government, pledging disaster prevention measures to protect lives from earthquakes directly hitting the capital, and the development of an educational environment that utilizes artificial intelligence (AI).

Mr. Sasaoka, who also receives support from former Mayor Matsushita, calls for the continuation and development of a city government that respects peace and citizen participation, and advocates the realization of comprehensive community support for all generations.

In Musashino City, former Prime Minister Naoto Kan of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (the 18th ward of the House of Representatives in Tokyo) announced in November that he would not run in the next House of Representatives election. Former Mayor Matsushita decided to run as successor in the next House of Representatives election and resigned as mayor on November 30th.

