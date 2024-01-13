Two out of three Brussels Airlines flights canceled due to pilot strike | Economy

Jan 13, 2024

Due to the pilot strike at Brussels Airlines, more than two out of three flights cannot take place on Saturday. A spokesperson for the airline told the news agency Belgian.

Of the 112 planned flights, 36 will go ahead. Brussels Airlines expects that all affected passengers will arrive at their destination by Sunday evening.

This is partly due to transfers to flights from other companies within the Lufthansa airline group, which includes the Belgian airline. Travelers for flights to African destinations are accommodated by Ethiopian Airlines, Turkish Airlines or Air France.

The pilots stopped work at 5:00 am. This is a “wild” strike, which is not organized by a trade union. The pilots are dissatisfied because their personalized package of additional employment conditions is not adjusted to inflation, the BBTK union reported.

