Two people died after a stone fell on them in an illegal mining area

#people #died #stone #fell #illegal #mining #area

The mine is located on the border with the Alto Orinoco municipality and Brazil.

Two people died after a stone fell on them while they were practicing illegal mining in the Río Negro municipality, Amazonas state.

The information was released by journalist Carolina Azavache, on her account on the social network X: “Two people died when a stone fell on them while they were practicing illegal mining in Mina Siapa.”

This mine – the communicator continued – is located on the “border with the Alto Orinoco municipality and Brazil.” The publication is accompanied by a video showing the rescue efforts of one of the victims; in addition to a photo with the bodies, one of them of a woman.

No further details or names of the victims are known about the incident.

Amazonas/ Two people died when a stone fell on them while they were practicing illegal mining in #MinaSiapaThose who know the area tell me that this mine is located in the municipality. #Black river on the border with the municipality #AltoOrinoco y #Brazil #15dic

📸 Courtesy pic.twitter.com/bqxQlGesRw — Carolina Azavach (@CarolinaAzavach) December 16, 2023

Have the information instantly on your cell phone. Join the Diario Primicia group on WhatsApp through the following link:

We are also on Telegram as @DiarioPrimicia, join here: