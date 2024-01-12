Two people died in a serious traffic accident, the police are looking for witnesses

#people #died #traffic #accident #police #witnesses

Currently

After hitting a tree, firefighters had to extricate the crew using hydraulic tools

Today before two o’clock in the afternoon, a very serious traffic accident occurred on the road between Hazlov and Aš near Goethe’s rockery, during which a passenger car crashed into a tree.

Injuries and people being wedged were reported from the scene, so all emergency services went to the accident. Firefighters secured the scene, carried out fire fighting measures and freed the driver from the car, but it was later discovered that he had sustained non-life-threatening injuries. A passenger was also found in the car, who had to be freed by the firefighters using hydraulic tools, and according to initial information from the scene, the rescuers are currently fighting for his life.

“The vehicle went off the road and hit a tree for unknown reasons. Unfortunately, the driver succumbed to his injuries on the spot. The exact cause and circumstances of this tragic traffic accident are under investigation,” said a police spokesperson, adding that more detailed information will be added later.

This is the first fatal traffic accident in the Karlovy Vary region this year. The road is closed at the scene of the incident and police are diverting traffic to detours.

Update:

“In addition to the driver, his passenger also succumbed to his injuries on the spot,” the police spokesperson later added and asked for the publication of a call for witnesses who were passing by and saw the accident, or if it was recorded by the dashboard camera in their vehicle, to call the free emergency number line 158.

Illustrative photo