Two pieces of good news for BVB

ruhr24

BVB

By: Kevin Mattes

The Champions League round of 16 will be drawn today. BVB is waiting for its opponent. RUHR24 reports on the CL draw in the live ticker.

Event: Champions League round of 16 draw

Round: Round of 16

Start: Today (December 18th), 12 p.m

>>> Update live ticker <<

+++ BVB is in the round of 16 of the premier class. The round of 16 will be drawn today in Nyon, Switzerland. The draw will be reported on here in the live ticker. It starts at 12 p.m. +++

Champions League draw: Two good news for BVB

Dortmund/Nyon – The group phase of the 2023/2024 Champions League season has ended. BVB moved into the knockout phase as first in the group with a 1-1 draw against Paris Saint-Germain on the last matchday. Now attractive opponents are waiting for Borussia Dortmund.

Even before the draw there is two pieces of good news for the Revierklub. Due to the success in the first round, BVB is assigned an “easier” draw. It’s against a runner-up from another group. This initially avoids high-profile players such as Manchester City, Real Madrid or FC Barcelona.

Champions League draw: BVB can play at home in the second leg

In addition, as group winners, Borussia Dortmund has the luxury of being able to play the decisive second leg at their home Signal-Iduna-Park. An advantage that should not be underestimated.

Away will be on the 13th/14th. or 20/21. Played February 2024. The home game will take place three weeks later on June 5th or 12th/13th. March. The exact scheduling by UEFA will take place immediately after the draw.

Champions League draw: These are BVB’s possible opponents in the round of 16

There are six possible opponents for BVB in the Champions League in the round of 16. Since you cannot play against a representative from your own country or against an opponent from your own group in this round, RB Leipzig and Paris Saint-Germain are eliminated.

This leaves the following teams that Borussia Dortmund can face in February and March:

FC Copenhagen (Denmark)

PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands)

SSC Napoli (Italy)

Inter Milan (Italy)

Lazio Rome (Italy)

FC Porto (Portugal)

The draw for the Champions League round of 16 will take place on Monday. © Norbert Scanella/Imago

Champions League draw: BVB travels to Italy at 50 percent

It’s quite an interesting constellation with sporting challenges and appealing travel destinations. Curious: The probability that BVB will be drawn with an Italian team is 50 percent.

From a sporting perspective, Inter Milan would probably be the toughest opponent. The “Nerazzurri” are currently the undisputed leaders in Serie A and have some top stars in their ranks. A meeting with FC Copenhagen or PSV Eindhoven might be easier.