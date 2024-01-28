Two police officers fought in traffic in Slatina. One ended up in an emergency hospital

#police #officers #fought #traffic #Slatina #ended #emergency #hospital

Two policemen from Olt fought in traffic on Tudor Vladimirescu Street, in the municipality of Slatina, on Sunday, and one of them went to the emergency room for treatment, according to a police statement.

The Olt County Police Inspectorate was notified, by calling 112, about the fact that a person was physically assaulted, on Tudor Vladimirescu Street, in the municipality of Slatina, Olt County.

From the first checks, the police established the fact that, against the background of traffic harassment, on Tudor Vladimirescu street, in the municipality of Slatina, a 32-year-old policeman, from the municipality of Slatina, Olt county, allegedly physically assaulted another 35-year-old policeman years, from Curtișoara commune, Olt county.

A medical crew that provided medical care to the 35-year-old, who was transported to the Slatina County Emergency Hospital.

In the case, the police are conducting investigations to establish all the circumstances in which the event took place and to take legal measures.