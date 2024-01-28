Two police officers fought in traffic in Slatina. One ended up in an emergency hospital

#police #officers #fought #traffic #Slatina #ended #emergency #hospital

Two policemen from Olt fought in traffic on Tudor Vladimirescu Street, in the municipality of Slatina, on Sunday, and one of them went to the emergency room for treatment, according to a police statement.

The Olt County Police Inspectorate was notified, by calling 112, about the fact that a person was physically assaulted, on Tudor Vladimirescu Street, in the municipality of Slatina, Olt County.

From the first checks, the police established the fact that, against the background of traffic harassment, on Tudor Vladimirescu street, in the municipality of Slatina, a 32-year-old policeman, from the municipality of Slatina, Olt county, allegedly physically assaulted another 35-year-old policeman years, from Curtișoara commune, Olt county.

A medical crew that provided medical care to the 35-year-old, who was transported to the Slatina County Emergency Hospital.

In the case, the police are conducting investigations to establish all the circumstances in which the event took place and to take legal measures.

Also Read:  'Real Housewife' Susanna: 'My partner likes to cook and I do the shopping' | Stories behind the news

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The only South American country with access to 3 oceans and be considered tricontinental | Canada | Argentina | Chile | Latin America | World
The only South American country with access to 3 oceans and be considered tricontinental | Canada | Argentina | Chile | Latin America | World
Posted on
Two police officers fought in traffic in Slatina. One ended up in an emergency hospital
Two police officers fought in traffic in Slatina. One ended up in an emergency hospital
Posted on
Interest since summer, negotiations until 4:30 a.m.! This is how Sacha Boey’s transfer from Galatasaray to FC Bayern Munich went
Interest since summer, negotiations until 4:30 a.m.! This is how Sacha Boey’s transfer from Galatasaray to FC Bayern Munich went
Posted on
Tired of always feeling tired? Today’s PS
Tired of always feeling tired? Today’s PS
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video War world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News