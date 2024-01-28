Two policemen from Olt got into a fight after a traffic harassment. One of them ended up in the hospital

#policemen #Olt #fight #traffic #harassment #ended #hospital

Two policemen from Olt county got into a fight, after harassing each other in traffic, on a street in the municipality of Slatina (Olt). One of them ended up in the hospital.

The policemen fought in the street, after a traffic harassment PHOTO: Euro Oltenia Info

The event took place on Sunday, January 28, 2024, on Tudor Vladimirescu Street in the municipality of Slatina (Olt).

A spontaneous conflict broke out between the two, who did not know each other. First they harassed each other in traffic, later they got out of their cars and tried to resolve the conflict face to face. In the end, a fight broke out, with one of the policemen going to the hospital.

The victim is a policeman in the IPJ Olt structure, and the 32-year-old man is a policeman in another structure in the county. The two were not on duty.

“On January 28, 2024, around 12:00, the Olt County Police Inspectorate was notified, by calling 112, regarding the fact that a person had been physically assaulted, on Tudor Vladimirescu Street, in the municipality of Slatina, Olt county. Policemen from the Slatina Police went to the scene.

From the first checks, the police established the fact that, against the background of some traffic harassment, on Tudor Vladimirescu street, in the municipality of Slatina, a 32-year-old young man, from the municipality of Slatina, Olt county, allegedly physically assaulted another 35-year-old years, from Curtișoara commune, Olt county.

Also, a medical team was dispatched to the scene and provided medical care to the 35-year-old, who was transported to the Slatina Emergency County Hospital”, stated the representatives of the Olt County Police Inspectorate.

“In the case, the police are conducting investigations to establish all the circumstances in which the event took place and to take legal measures.

Also, following the checks carried out, it was established that both young men are police officers, so internal checks were started”, the IPJ Olt representatives also specified.