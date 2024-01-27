Two ribbons for volunteers from De Schakel

#ribbons #volunteers #Schakel

Fri January 26, 2024, 9:40 PM

DRACHTEN – The annual volunteer meeting of the Protestant community De Schakel in Drachten turned out a little differently than expected for two people. The volunteers had gathered for a hall this evening. None of them noticed that friends and acquaintances of Lena Minnema-Blaauw and Ebbel (Eppie) Pepernoot had quietly taken their seats behind the sliding wall. The pair were lured out of the room with an excuse, after which the door could be opened. When they came back in it was a celebration of recognition and something started to dawn.

Lena Minnema-Blaauw and Ebbel Pepernoot have both been volunteers at De Schakel for many years. “A real spider in the web” according to the chairman. This chairman is Eppie Pepernoot, who, according to the other volunteers, is always present at everything. They were both appointed Members of the Order of Orange-Nassau by Deputy Mayor Pieter van der Zwan. They then received their ribbon pinned on.

Mr. Ebbel G. Pepernoot

Mr. Pepernoot has been a member of Bird Watch “It Súd en Omkriten” Drachten – Beetsterzwaag since 1980. Mr. Pepernoot is known within the association as an enthusiastic member, he is very involved with nature and meadow birds in particular. In recent years, Pepernoot has been intensively involved in aftercare work in both the municipalities of Smallingerland and Opsterland.

In 2017, Mr. Pepernoot took over the role of chairman and has been a member of the association’s Audit Committee for the last 10 years. Pepernoot has already put many hours of volunteer work into the association. He was present at every membership meeting, movie night and excursion. There has been no reimbursement of expenses in all these years.

Since 2008, Pepernoot has also been chairman of the De Schakel Working Group for the Protestant Municipality of De Schakel in Drachten. From coordinating various activities to realizing a real book shed. And from purchasing a trailer to arranging a wheelchair and a stretcher for the emergency response team.

Mrs. Leentje (Lena) Minnema-Blaauw

Mrs. Minnema-Blaauw started as a volunteer at the Protestant Community Schakel in Drachten in 2000. As well as Mr. Pepernoot at the De Schakel working group. Mrs. Minnema-Blaauw was very active within the working group, especially in the administrative field. Over the past 23 years, she has spent an average of 6 to 10 hours per week on this. In December 2023, Mrs. Minnema-Blaauw stopped as a volunteer.

In addition to volunteering at De Schakel, Mrs. Minnema-Blaauw had been a volunteer at Hospice Smelnehaven for 18 years, for approximately 4 hours a week. This Hospice provides a homely and welcoming environment for patients to spend their final phase of life. Mrs Minnema-Blaauw is mainly known here as a loving, modest and honest woman.

