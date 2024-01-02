Two separate investigations against Fatih Altaylı

#separate #investigations #Fatih #Altaylı

Fatih Altaylı was summoned to testify within the scope of two separate investigations.

Fatih Altaylı. (YouTube)

Under the leadership of the Turkish Youth Foundation (TÜGVA) and the National Will Platform, with the participation of 308 non-governmental organizations, ‘Galata Bridge’ was held.Mercy to Our Martyrs, Support to Palestine‘ action was organized.

İsmail Aydemir, who participated in the event, carried the bag in his hand after the program was over. ‘Kelime-i Tevhid’ While he was returning home with a flag that read, he was attacked with fists by a young man named EA.

Journalist Fatih Altaylı, for EA, who was subsequently arrested “God bless your hands” He shared his message and deleted it after the reactions.

The prosecutor’s office took action

According to AA news, the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office issued a lawsuit against Altaylı due to this post. ‘praising the crime and the criminal’He started an investigation ex officio.

On the other hand, in the video he published about Altaylı on December 24, 2023, he said ‘Rally to Curse Israel and PKK’Because of the words he used towards those who participated in ‘publicly inciting and humiliating a segment of the population to hatred and hostility’ A separate investigation was launched ex officio for the crime.

Altaylı was summoned to testify as a suspect within the scope of the investigations.

The young man who punched the person who raised the ‘Tawhid’ flag was arrested

Also Read:  The PP is waiting for the European Commission to begin the dialogue of the Judiciary

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

gave the children the names of Myleste, Lovaris and Zeus
gave the children the names of Myleste, Lovaris and Zeus
Posted on
They dreamed of time travel. The plane’s passengers landed in the wrong year
They dreamed of time travel. The plane’s passengers landed in the wrong year
Posted on
Nintendo Switchre tart a Legend of Grimrock
Nintendo Switchre tart a Legend of Grimrock
Posted on
Criticism of Kim Kardashian for garden full of fake snow: ‘Lost contact with reality’ | Stars
Criticism of Kim Kardashian for garden full of fake snow: ‘Lost contact with reality’ | Stars
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News