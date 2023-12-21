Two tied girls found drowned in a pool in Cabimas

#tied #girls #drowned #pool #Cabimas

Events.- In the Bello Monte sector of the Cabimas municipality of the Eastern Coast, two girls were found drowned and tied in a pool at their home.

The tragic event occurred at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, causing a wave of consternation in the community.

One of the little sisters was four and the other was only two years old.

The minors remained floating in a square plastic pool with a capacity of approximately one thousand liters of water.

The grandparents noticed the scene.

The grandmother, seeing that they were not moving, goes into the water and manages to get them out.

Immediately, they took their granddaughters to the Cabimas General Hospital (HGC), but they were admitted without vital signs.

Witnesses reported that the girls allegedly arrived at the health center wearing clothing that was not appropriate for the pool.

Officials from the Scientific, Criminal and Criminal Investigations Corps (Cicpc) appeared at the aforementioned Cabimas health center to begin the corresponding investigations.

The grandparents of the little sisters were held by detectives to give statements about this tragedy on Christmas Eve.

Two hypotheses are used regarding this fact; The first was that a third boy allegedly tied up the girls and threw them into the pool.

The other version links the mother of the little girls to the tragedy, who was identified with the initials RBSJ, and is detained in the Cicpc of Cabimas.

Various police forces went to the site of the event to begin the corresponding investigations to clarify this terrible event that is mourning families residing in the aforementioned sector.

The lifeless bodies of the little girls are in the Cabimas morgue. (Photo: El Regional del Zulia).

Raúl Arroyo Valera

Photo: EL REGIONAL DEL ZULIA

THE ZULIA REGIONAL