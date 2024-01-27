Two tournaments remain to get the Olympic ticket ** Tojo Andriantsitohaina has a chance of winning the Olympic ticket in Egypt.

Tojo Andriantsitohaina has chances of winning the Olympic ticket in Egypt

As the Paris 2024 Olympics approach, the room for maneuver for Tojo Andriantsitohaina and Rosina Randafiarison to seek the Paris 2024 Olympic ticket is starting to shrink. One hundred and eighty-one days before the event, there are only two opportunities left for the two Malagasy weightlifters: the African Championship in Egypt which will be played from February 2 to 10, and the World Championship in Thailand. , from March 31 to April 11.

These two meetings are qualifiers for the Paris Olympics and the two Malagasy athletes are ready to take up the challenge. Concerning the African championship, the chance really exists for Tojo Andriantsitohaina. Playing in the 73 kg category, Tojo Andriantsitohaina has a strong chance of winning his Olympic ticket due to his strength. He was narrowly beaten, on the weight of one kilo, in the snatch, by the Latvian Ritvars Suharevs, bronze medalist, who lifted 154 kg in the snatch at the World Cup, in Saudi Arabia, in September 2023, Tojo Andriantsitohaina failed at the foot of the podium.

Thin and minimal

With his thirty-two international medals, including twenty-three in gold, three in silver and four in bronze, holder of the African record in the snatch with his nine records at the Indian Ocean Islands Games, in the event of continental title this year in Egypt, Tojo Andriantsitohaina will obtain the ticket dreamed of by all athletes in the world which will take him to Paris.

Rosina Randafiarison, 2023 world vice-champion, has a heavier task in the quest for the Olympic ticket, because her favorite category (45 kg) does not appear in the Olympic category. She is forced to move up to the 49 kg category. The chance is slim and minimal for her, but with the experiences and her multiple African titles, she has the opportunity to show that she is a warrior who does not let herself be defeated easily.

She traveled to Qatar, from December 4 to 14, to try to achieve a good result in the hope of obtaining Olympic qualification. She had to settle for seventeenth place with a low Olympic total of 155 kg: 70 kg in the snatch and 85 kg in the clean and jerk. A poor performance compared to what she had previously proven.

“During this Qatar Grand Prix, she was far from her best performances, because she has just moved up to the higher category (49kg). She needs time to adapt, both physically and technically. At the African Championship, she will have her chance and we wish her success in her quest for an Olympic medal,” confides Nirisoa Rafalimalala, supporter of Rosina Randafiarison.

Donné Raherinjatovo