Two types of CBT equally effective in treating fibromyalgia

Maria Hedman-Lagerlöf. Photo: Andreas Beronius

The study showed that traditional CBT was broadly equivalent to the newer form of treatment, exposure-based CBT.

– The result was surprising because our hypothesis, based on previous research, was that the new exposure-based form would be more effective. Our study shows that the traditional form can give an equally good result and thus contributes to the discussion in the field, says Maria Hedman-Lagerlöf, licensed psychologist and researcher at the Center for Psychiatry Research at the Department of Clinical Neuroscience, Karolinska Institutet.

The randomized study involved 274 people with fibromyalgia, who were randomized to be treated with traditional or exposure-based CBT. The treatments were given entirely via the internet and all participants had regular contact with their own therapist.

Six out of ten were helped

The participants answered questions about their well-being and their problems before, during and after the treatment. After the ten-week treatment, 60 percent of those who received exposure-based CBT, and 59 percent of those who received traditional CBT, indicated that they had been helped by their treatment.

– That both treatments were associated with a marked reduction in the participants’ symptoms and functional impact, and that the effects persisted for twelve months after the end of treatment, indicates that the Internet as a treatment format can be of great clinical benefit for people with fibromyalgia. This is good news because it enables more people to have access to treatment, says Maria Hedman-Lagerlöf.

According to the researchers, the study is the second largest to compare different psychological treatment options for fibromyalgia.

– Our study is one of the first to compare against another active, established psychological treatment, says Maria Hedman-Lagerlöf.

The study was done in collaboration between Karolinska Institutet and Uppsala University. It was financed by the Riksbank’s anniversary fund and none of the researchers have declared any conflicts of interest.

”Effect of exposure-based versus traditional cognitive behavior therapy for fibromyalgia: A two-site single-blind randomized controlled trial”, Maria Hedman-Lagerlöf, Nils Gasslander, Alice Ahnlund Hoffmann, Maria Bragesjö, Amanda Etzell, Simon Ezra, Elsa Frostell, Erik Hedman-Lagerlöf, Caroline Ivert, Björn Liliequist, Brjánn Ljótsson, Johanna M. Hoppe, Josefin Palmgren, Edward Spansk, Felicia Sundström, Josefin Särnholm, Georgia Tzavara, Monica Buhrman and Erland Axelsson, PAIN, online 22 December 2023.

