Two UdeM projects subsidized by the Marathon of Hope oncology center network

Lambert Busque

Credit: Integrated University Health and Social Services Center of the Eastern Island of Montreal

Two professors from the Department of Medicine at the University of Montreal and researchers at the Maisonneuve-Rosemont Hospital Research Center, Lambert Busque and Natasha Szuber, are among the scientists who received a grant from the Network of Oncology Centers of Hope awarded to four projects in Canada.

The Network has just presented the first four teams to receive funding under its new pan-Canadian projects program which will bring together researchers and clinicians from several provinces to collaborate on work aimed at accelerating the application of medicine precision in cancer treatment.

Among the four funded projects, the one led by Dr. Lambert Busque focuses on non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Dr. Busque will use genomic, transcriptomic and clinical data to determine the existence of markers to predict whether patients will respond to commonly administered first-line treatments or whether it would be wiser to move quickly to second-line treatments such as CAR-T cell immunotherapies. The collaborators on this project are located in Montreal, Ottawa, Winnipeg, Toronto, Hamilton and Quebec.

Natasha Szuber

Credit: Integrated University Health and Social Services Center of the Eastern Island of Montreal

The project led by Dr. Natasha Szuber concerns a group of chronic blood cancers known as myeloproliferative neoplasms. Specifically, Dr. Szuber and her team members from Calgary, Hamilton, Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal will study a rare subtype of these cancers, creating the first-ever national biobank for these rare diseases. Scientists will use genomic and clinical data collected with funding from the Network to associate genomic events with clinical outcomes. The goal is to improve risk categorization for patients in order to personalize treatments and improve outcomes.