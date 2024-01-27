Two Ukrainians were killed in a border raid by a Russian “intelligence and sabotage group”.

The attack took place in Ukraine’s Sumy region, a five-kilometer buffer zone along the border with Russia, an area from which Kyiv has asked residents to evacuate.

“A brother and sister were brutally and cynically shot dead by an enemy intelligence and sabotage group this morning,” the Sumy Oblast administration said in a statement.

The incident took place in the village of Andrijivka, located four kilometers from the border with Russia’s western Kursk region, the administration added.

