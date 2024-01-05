Two Years on a Harsh and Uninhabited Arctic Island: The Incredible Story of Ada Blackjack | Life

#Years #Harsh #Uninhabited #Arctic #Island #Incredible #Story #Ada #Blackjack #Life

The uninhabited island of Wrangel, which belongs to Russia, is located in the Arctic Ocean, off the northern coast of Siberia.

It is surrounded by ice, snow and strong winds for most of the year. The island is believed to have once been home to mammoths and now has the world’s largest concentration of polar bears.

The island is also associated with one of the most unusual and unsuccessful arctic expeditions.

in 1921 Five people landed on Wrangel Island, of which only one survived – 25-year-old Inupiat Ada Blackjack.

