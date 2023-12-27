Two young people arrested for hitting a 7-year-old girl

#young #people #arrested #hitting #7yearold #girl

lThe arrested persons physically abused the little girl in different parts of her body.

Events.- For hitting a 7-year-old girl, the Scientific Criminal and Criminal Investigation Corps (Cicpc), two young people, ages 16 and 19, were arrested.

This was reported by the general director of the Cicpc, Douglas Rico, who pointed out that the events were recorded in the popular El Diamante sector of the town of Guasdualito in the state of Apure.

It was learned that the investigations received the complaint from the minor’s parent who stated that both young women, who are her neighbors, attacked the girl.

After carrying out investigation work, the scientific police officials determined that the detainees physically abused the little girl in different parts of her body.

They mentioned that they had been keeping her under psychological abuse for a long time, when the infant was playing around the area, saying offensive words to her for no apparent reason.

Also Read:  Benin: Shegun Adjadi Bakari new Minister of Foreign Affairs

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

AMLO rejects that high-level meeting with the US is to impose more immigration controls on Mexico
AMLO rejects that high-level meeting with the US is to impose more immigration controls on Mexico
Posted on
Palestine urges UN to declare famine in Gaza
Palestine urges UN to declare famine in Gaza
Posted on
The 47-year-old rescued in Caprino Bergamasco lands on a tree with a paraglider
The 47-year-old rescued in Caprino Bergamasco lands on a tree with a paraglider
Posted on
Windows 11 will let you reinstall your operating system via Windows Update without erasing your files and apps, but reviews call the feature superfluous
Windows 11 will let you reinstall your operating system via Windows Update without erasing your files and apps, but reviews call the feature superfluous
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Christmas Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News