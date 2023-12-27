Two young people arrested for hitting a 7-year-old girl

#young #people #arrested #hitting #7yearold #girl

lThe arrested persons physically abused the little girl in different parts of her body.

Events.- For hitting a 7-year-old girl, the Scientific Criminal and Criminal Investigation Corps (Cicpc), two young people, ages 16 and 19, were arrested.

This was reported by the general director of the Cicpc, Douglas Rico, who pointed out that the events were recorded in the popular El Diamante sector of the town of Guasdualito in the state of Apure.

It was learned that the investigations received the complaint from the minor’s parent who stated that both young women, who are her neighbors, attacked the girl.

After carrying out investigation work, the scientific police officials determined that the detainees physically abused the little girl in different parts of her body.

They mentioned that they had been keeping her under psychological abuse for a long time, when the infant was playing around the area, saying offensive words to her for no apparent reason.