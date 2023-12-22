Two Zulians among the political prisoners released by the Government

#Zulians #among #political #prisoners #released #Government

The lawyer and activist Theresly Malavé, confirmed the list of all Venezuelans released from prison in the exchange with the United States for the return of Alex Saab. He assured that in total there are 18 those released, of which two are from Zulia.

Both became political prisoners in 2020. This is Juan Carlos Ochoa and Ivonne Coromoto Barrios Finol, two isolated cases that the only thing they have in common is their arrival in Caracas as prisoners.

Ochoa was also known as “Yuzo”, and was head of the group “Resistencia de El Saladillo”. His arrest took place on April 9, 2020.

In the midst of a pandemic, A commission from the Special Actions Forces (Faes) arrived near the housing complex, located in the central part of Maracaibo, and captured the 34-year-old man, who was found in possession of a grenade and a mule, local media reported three years ago.

The commander of the Western Redi at the time, M/G Ovidio Delgado Ramírez, pointed out that Ochoa He was linked to “the destabilizing plans” that Clíver Alcalá Cordones planned to “execute in Zulia on instructions from Juan Guaidó.”

The “Yuzo” He was transferred to Caracas by order of the national government, where he remained deprived of liberty until Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

For its part, Ivonne Coromoto Barrios Finol was the only woman released from prison in this exchange. as well as the second Zulian to be released from prison.

She was arrested on September 11, 2020 when she was at her residence, located in The Ports of Altagracia, in the oil state.

His capture occurred when he was sharing lunch with some guests. Suddenly, officials from the Special Actions Force (Faes) of the Bolivarian National Police (PNB) entered her home and detained her.

They linked her to the “American spy” case for being the owner of the vehicle where her husband, a taxi driver, transported the American Matthew Heath, who was also detained and accused of being an envoy of his country’s government to spy in Venezuela, reported Cocuyo Effect.

Heath was released after multiple requests on October 1, 2022, but the people who were detained for their cause remained deprived of liberty for an additional year and two months.

Barrios Finol was held at the headquarters of the Directorate of Military Counterintelligence (Dgcim) in Boleíta, east of the city of Caracas, and They later transferred her to the headquarters of the National Institute of Women’s Guidance (Inof), in Los Teques, Miranda state.

She is the mother of a son, whom he could not see regularly during his days of confinement.

Ivonne Coromoto Barrios Finol was arrested on September 11, 2020 when she was at her residence, located in Los Puertos de Altagracia, in the state of Zulia. She was the only woman released after the exchange of political prisoners. Read more ⬇️ — Cocuyo Effect (@EfectoCocuyo) December 22, 2023

In addition to Juan Carlos and Ivonne, they were also released Guillermo Zarraga, Andry Finol, Daeven Rodriguez, Asterio Gonzalez Garcia and Leovardo First, as well as six union members who were sentenced to 16 years in prison on August 1: Alcides Bracho, Gabriel Blanco, Emilio Negrín, Alonso Meléndez, Néstor Astudillo and Reynaldo Cortés. They were imprisoned in the command of the Bolivarian National Police (PNB) of La Yaguara, in Caracas.

The president of the NGO Súmate, Roberto Abdul-Hadi was also released after his recent arrest on December 6, 2023.amid accusations for allegedly participating in an attempt to sabotage against the Essequibo referendum, which was held in Venezuela on December 3, reported NTN24.

The list is completed by César Guevara and Luis Narváez, involved in an alleged plan to boycott the El Palito refinery, a PDVSA oil facility in the state of Carabobo, the retired captain and lawyer Juan Carlos Guillén Rosales and judge Carlos Alberto Jaimes Gómez, who were detained in the state of Apure and their case is classified as an abuse of authority.