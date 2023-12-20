type of bipolarity takes you from laughing to crying in moments

#type #bipolarity #takes #laughing #crying #moments

Personality disorder is not an illness, whereas cyclothymia is treated with mood stabilizers. Antidepressants can make a person with cyclothymia worse.”

Doris Moreno, psychiatrist at the Mood Disorders Program at IPq-USP (Institute of Psychiatry at the University of São Paulo)

Cyclothymia is a rare condition. It is estimated that it affects between 0.4% and 1% of the population and affects men and women equally. It usually appears between childhood and adolescence, at most in early adulthood.

For Moreno, the disease diagnosed in childhood and adolescence is, most of the time, a prelude to bipolar disorder in adulthood. “90% of people who have cyclothymia will develop mild bipolar disorder”, explains the doctor. Other psychiatrists state that there is a 15% to 50% chance that individuals with cyclothymia in childhood will develop bipolar disorder in adulthood. The risk of conversion increases when there are bipolar cases in the family. But it is not known exactly how many and which people with cyclothymia will develop bipolar disorder.

Cyclothymics are also at greater risk for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, sleep disorders, and problems with alcohol and drug abuse. In the latter, it is important to identify cyclothymia as the root of the problem, as it helps to maintain and worsen dependence.

Treatment is similar to that for bipolar II disorder, whose depressive episodes tend to be stronger. Psychotherapy combined or not with medications, such as mood stabilizers, is recommended. Psychotherapy will help the patient to better understand their symptoms and deal with behavioral situations.

It is also important to maintain a routine and good sleeping habits. Avoiding light stimuli after 8 or 9 o’clock at night — especially for teenagers who use their cell phones — is almost as important as taking medication.