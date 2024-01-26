Tyres, if you have fitted this you are at risk to your life: check before it’s late | Many have made mistakes

#Tyres #fitted #risk #life #check #late #mistakes

Pay close attention to these tires

It is best to immediately check which tires you have fitted on your car, these could put your life and more at risk.

When we talk about road safety, we often focus on elements such as the braking system, lights and engine efficiency. However, there is an equally vital aspect that can go unnoticed but which can literally hold our lives in its hands: tires.

The type of tire we fit on our car can make the difference between a safe trip and a high-risk one. It should therefore not be overlooked to carefully check what type of tires we have installed on our car, as a wrong choice can jeopardize not only our safety, but also that of other road users.

Tires are the point of contact between the car and the road. They are responsible for ensuring grip, stability and safe driving in a wide range of weather and road conditions. According to statistics, many road accidents are caused by tire-related defects.

It is estimated that in Italy 10% of car accidents are caused by tire-related problems. This data highlights how essential it is to pay attention to this often overlooked component of our vehicle.

The risks of unsuitable tires:

The changing seasons bring with them not only changes in the atmosphere, but also opportunity and responsibility for adapting car tyres. This practice, as well as a legal duty, represents a key element to guarantee safety on the road, an aspect that is often underestimated but of vital importance. The law requires motorists to pay attention to changing tires at two crucial times of the year. This it is not only a legal obligation, but an essential measure to protect the health and safety of those who share the roadwhether they are on board a vehicle or in other forms of mobility.

Climatic variations and different weather conditions throughout the year have led to a fundamental distinction between two types of car tyres: summer and winter/autumn. The obligation to use summer tires starts from April 15, with a grace period of one month. On the other hand, winter tires become mandatory from November 15thcoinciding with the worsening of winter weather conditions.

tire change

Changing tires: usefulness of the “four seasons”

For those who want to avoid the hassle of changing tires every six months, there is an alternative: tires “four Seasons”. However, crucial questions arise. Are they really convenient? How do they compare to seasonal winter and summer tires? What are the fundamental considerations to ensure maximum road safety?

The tests conducted revealed significant differences between the “four season” tires and those specific for winter and summer. In particular, Compared to winter tyres, the “all-season” tires are less effective in braking on wet roads. Despite passing the tests, these tires perform less well on hot, dry asphalt, and steering response is unclear in both cases. When it comes to snow, you need to pay attention to traction and braking, which are essential for maneuvering in winter conditions.

