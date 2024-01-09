Tyrese Haliburton hamstring injury, video, fall, carried to locker room, Indiana Pacers v Boston Celtics, scores, results, highlights, latest news

Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton has been taken to the locker room by teammates after a suffering a left hamstring injury during his team’s game against Boston on Tuesday (all times AEDT).

Haliburton drove to the hoop late in the second quarter of the contest before his leg gave way, landing awkwardly on the floor and doing the splits as he grimaced in pain.

Pacers teammates and officials crowded around Haliburton, who was evidently in a bad way, as play was stopped for several minutes.

The 23-year old was then lifted by teammates and carried to the rooms with a towel around his head in sad scenes.

Indiana soon confirmed he wouldn’t return to the game with a left hamstring strain.

Haliburton has enjoyed a breakout season to emerge as a genuine NBA superstar — he’s averaged 24.2 points and an NBA-most 12.7 assists per game, carrying the now 20-15 Pacers to the In-Season Tournament final last month.

He was on track to make a second-straight NBA All-Star game and a first All-NBA appearance.

MORE TO COME.

