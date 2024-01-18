#Tzancă #Uraganu #Irinel #Columbeanu #home

Tzancă Uraganu took Irinel Columbeanu home and fed him. The manelist does not understand those who laugh at the serious situation in which the former millionaire from Izvorani finds himself and is willing to help him.

The former millionaire from Izvorani ended up staying at the asylum after a life full of beautiful women and luxurious parties. Many people laugh at the situation in which the ex-husband of Monica Gabor is, but the manelist decided to help him and give him food.

Columbeanu owns the pension of approximately 2,000 lei that he receives from the state and has reached the end of his powers. Tzanca invited him to his home and gave him food. The manelist also posted a photo with Monica Gabor’s ex-husband, and the comments from fans did not stop coming.

“Today I have a special guest, Mr. Irinel Columbeanu, I wish him health and all the best, man with a big soul,” wrote the manelist, in the right of the post.

Tzancă stated that he decided to feed Irinel Columbeanu because he does not know how well he is fed at the asylum. He also said that he does not understand those who criticize him and laugh at Monica Gabor’s ex-husband and reminded them that anyone can end up in his situation.

“You only talk about food! Maybe yes, he really isn’t fed properly at the asylum! We have to laugh, right? What did Irinel do, did he hurt someone? That he had money and doesn’t have any more, should we judge him? We? You have so much evil in you! You are what you say!”, wrote Tzancă in the comments on Instagram.

The adventure that bankrupted Irinel Columbeanu

Columbeanu’s downfall occurred after he lost his money in a business with construction materials, in Târgul Cărbunesti. He was convinced to invest his money in a so-called miracle cement – columbeanite – which was going to revolutionize the construction market, but everything was in vain.

“The decline started with the adventure that I initiated in Târgu Cărbuneşti. I mean that material, the columbianite. I invested all the money I had, millions of euros. The deal didn’t work out, it was like trying to push a train with my bare hands. I didn’t have enough money, I had a lot to invest in that factory. It still exists now, but it is being liquidated”, recalls Irinel Columbeanu.