U20 World Cup in Gothenburg – Switzerland beats Norway and is in the quarter-finals – Sport

#U20 #World #Cup #Gothenburg #Switzerland #beats #Norway #quarterfinals #Sport

U20 World Cup in Gothenburg – Switzerland beats Norway and is in the quarterfinals – Sport – SRF Jump to content

Contents

The Swiss U20 national team beat newly promoted Norway 6-2 at the World Cup in Gothenburg.

This means that Switzerland is already safely in the quarter-finals before the last group game.

At the end of the preliminary round, the national team will face the Czech Republic on Sunday in the fight for third place in the group.

A convincing middle third brought the Swiss U20 national team victory over newly promoted Norway. Leo Braillard, Jonas Taibel, Rodwin Dionicio and Thierry Schild all scored in the second period. The Swiss also benefited from a few penalties against the Norwegians, and they struck twice in the power play. The national team went from 1:2 to 5:2 – the game was decided.

In the final third, the national team left no stone unturned and continued to prove their superiority. Dionicio made it 6-2 with his second goal, making the mandatory win after two defeats at the start.

False start to the game

The Swiss still had trouble with the Norwegians in the first third. After Simon Meier took the lead (6th), Marcel Jenni’s team weakened itself with several penalties. The northerners were therefore able to turn the game around within 54 seconds and make it 2-1. But because Switzerland subsequently reacted vehemently, it was nothing more than a flash in the pan.

Legend: The Swiss juniors solved the compulsory task confidently. IMAGO / Bildbyran

Quarterfinals fixed

Thanks to the victory, the national team is firmly in the World Cup quarter-finals and any relegation worries can be forgotten. Norway, on the other hand, will fight with the bottom of Group A to stay in the league. It is not yet clear who Switzerland will face in the round of the last 8. First, the last preliminary round game against the Czech Republic will take place on Sunday from 5:00 p.m. The winner will finish the group phase in third place.

SRF two, sportflash, December 27th, 2023, 10:45 p.m.; Sam

Scroll left Scroll right

Social Login

For registration we need additional information about you.

{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* mobile *} {* addressCity *} I agree that my personal data will be processed for the comment login. You can find more information in the data protection declaration. Please agree to the privacy policy. Create account {* /socialRegistrationForm *}

Welcome back

Please log in to post a comment.

{* loginWidget *} Use another account {* mergeAccounts {“custom”: true} *}

{| foundExistingAccountText |} {| current_emailAddress |}.

{| rendered_existing_provider_photo |}

{| existing_displayName |}

{| existing_provider_emailAddress |}

Created {| existing_createdDate |} at {| existing_siteName |}

Log in and register

Register

{* #signInForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *} {* currentPassword *} Forgot your password? Sign in {* /signInForm *}

Sign in easily and simply with your social media account or your Apple ID

{* loginWidget *}

Create new password

Enter your user account email address. We will then send you a link through which you can create a new password.

{* #forgotPasswordForm *}

{* signInEmailAddress *}

Senden

{* /forgotPasswordForm *}

cancel

Create new password

You will shortly receive an email with a link to renew your password.

Further

Didn’t receive a message?

If you have not received an email after 10 minutes, please check your SPAM folder and your email address.

Welcome back

Please log in to post a comment.

{* #signInForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *} {* currentPassword *} Forgot your password? Sign in {* /signInForm *} Use another account

Technical error

Oh oops! A technical issue occured. Please try again later or contact our customer service.

Confirm mobile number

So that you can enter a comment, we ask you to confirm your mobile number. We will send you an SMS code to your mobile number.

An error has occurred. Please try again or contact our customer service.

Too many codes have already been requested for the mobile number. To prevent misuse, the function is blocked.

Too many attempts. Please request a new code or contact our customer service.

Request SMS code

Change mobile number

Too many attempts. Please request a new code or contact our customer service.

This mobile number is already in use. Please change your mobile number or contact our customer service.

Close

Change mobile number

The maximum number of codes for the specified number has been reached. No further codes can be created.

Use another mobile number

Confirm email address

We have sent you an email to the address {* emailAddressData *} Posted. Please check your email inbox and confirm your account using the activation link you received.

Next Didn’t receive a message?

If you have not received an email after 10 minutes, please check your SPAM folder and your email address.

Customize user data

{* resendLink *}

Register and log in

to register

With an SRF account you have the opportunity to record comments on our website and in the SRF app.

{* #registrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* mobile *} {* addressCity *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} I agree, that my personal data will be processed for the comment login. You can find more information in the data protection declaration. Please agree to the privacy policy. {* captcha *} create account {* /registrationForm *}

Confirm email address

We have sent you an email to the address {* emailAddressData *} Posted. Please check your email inbox and confirm your account using the activation link you received.

Next Didn’t receive a message?

If you have not received an email after 10 minutes, please check your SPAM folder and your email address.

Customize user data

{* resendLink *}

Your activation email has been sent

Please check your email inbox. The activation email has been sent.

Register

Email address verified

Thank you for verifying your email address.

user account

In this view you can manage your user data.

{* #editProfileForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* mobile *} {* addressCity *} {* captcha *} Save {* savedProfileMessage *} {* / editProfileForm *}

Change Password

Deactivate account

User data saved successfully

You can view your data at any time in your user account.

Close



Customize user data

Change Password

Define a new password for your account {* emailAddressData *}.

{* #changePasswordForm *} {* currentPassword *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} Save {* /changePasswordForm *}

cancel

Create new password

Define a new password for your account.

{* #changePasswordFormNoAuth *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} Save password {* /changePasswordFormNoAuth *}

Password saved successfully

You can now log in to the article with your new password.

Create a new password

We did not recognize the code to reset the password. Please re-enter your email address so we can send you a new link.

{* #resetPasswordForm *}

{* signInEmailAddress *}

Senden

{* /resetPasswordForm *}

Create new password

You will shortly receive an email with a link to renew your password.

Didn’t receive a message?

If you have not received an email after 10 minutes, please check your SPAM folder and your email address.

Deactivate account

Your account will be deactivated and you cannot reactivate it. Posted comments will not be deleted.

Are you sure you want to deactivate your account?

{* deactivateAccountForm *}

abbrechen

{* /deactivateAccountForm *}

Account deactivated

Your account has been deactivated and can no longer be used.

If you would like to register for the comment function again, please contact SRF customer service.

Close