U20 World Cup in Gothenburg – Switzerland loses to the Czech Republic – Sweden awaits in the quarterfinals – Sport

    • In the last group game, the Swiss U20 team lost 2:4 against the Czech Republic.
    • In the middle third the national team went from 0-2 to 2-2, but the Czechs proved to be too strong.
    • The winner of Group A awaits Sweden in the quarter-finals.

    In the fourth group game, the Swiss juniors suffered their third defeat at the World Cup in Gothenburg. The U20 national team showed morale in front of the A national team coach Patrick Fischer when they overcame a 0-2 deficit in the second third thanks to goals from Simon Meier and Julien Rod (15th/20th) and took the second place :2 equalized.

    But in the final third the Czechs restored their old lead. Jiri Kulich and Tomas Hamara scored within three minutes and made it 4-2. Even in the last minute of the game, when Switzerland even tried to score in a 6-on-4, the Czechs remained confident.

    Quarterfinal against Sweden

    The Czechs had already taken the lead in the first half through Matyas Sapovaliv (13th), and Robin Sapousek doubled in the 31st minute. The victory is okay in that the shot ratio of 35 to 19 clearly favored the Czech Republic.

    Marcel Jenni’s team will face Sweden in the quarterfinals on Tuesday. The Northern Europeans suffered their first defeat of the tournament in the afternoon (4:5 nP against Finland), but are still clearly favorites.

    SRF two, sportflash, December 27th, 2023, 10:45 p.m.; Sam

    Also Read:  Angola achieves second triumph in the senior women's handball world championship -

    Also Read:  Injury at the stupidest moment - Switzerland's defense chief Röthlisberger is missing from the European Handball Championships - Sport

    Also Read:  Petro de Luanda and Al-Hilal from Sudan look for points in the African Football Champion Clubs League -

