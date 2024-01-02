Ubiquiti releases UK Ultra access point with Wi-Fi 5 for 88 euros – Computer – News

#Ubiquiti #releases #Ultra #access #point #WiFi #euros #Computer #News

Ubiquiti introduces its Swiss Army Knife Ultra. This access point, also called the UK Ultra, has a compact housing and supports Wi-Fi 5. The device is available immediately and currently costs 88.33 euros on the Ubiquiti website.

According to Ubiquiti, the Swiss Army Knife Ultra offers throughput speeds of up to 866.7Mbit/s on the 5GHz frequency band. The device only supports the 802.11ac standard, or Wi-Fi 5, and not the more modern Wi-Fi 6 or 6E. The access point supports 2×2 MU-MIMO. The UK Ultra is suitable for indoor and outdoor use with an IPX6 certification. According to the manufacturer, the access point has a range of up to 115m² and supports a maximum of 200 simultaneous clients.

According to Ubiquiti, the UK Ultra access point is relatively compact. The device is 137mm high, 84mm wide and 34mm thick. This makes the device slightly larger than a pack of playing cards, the manufacturer claims. Ubiquiti supplies various mounting brackets for the UK Ultra. The device can therefore be attached to a wall or ceiling, for example. The company also provides mounting hardware to attach the access point to a pole.

At the top of the UK Ultra there are also connections for optional external antennas, which, according to Ubiquiti, enable a higher range. The device is powered via PoE. Ubiquiti does not include a PoE injector. Users must therefore own a PoE switch or must purchase a separate PoE injector.

The UK Ultra is the first product in Ubiquiti’s new Ultra series, which according to the manufacturer is aimed at low costs. The device therefore only supports the Wi-Fi 5 standard from 2014. The company has been selling Wi-Fi 6 access points since the end of 2020, although the cheapest one currently costs 110 euros.

De Swiss Army Knife Ultra, oftewel UK Ultra. Bron: Ubiquiti (via Reddit)