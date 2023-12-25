Ubisoft has stopped a hack that attempted to steal 900GB of data – Computer – News

#Ubisoft #stopped #hack #attempted #steal #900GB #data #Computer #News

Systems will always be able to be penetrated in one way or another. However, without knowing the context here, you can’t assume that their security was not up to par.

In

I’m betting more on social engineering, such as an employee who very often has to accept a 2-factor via mobile, which will do so automatically even if they don’t want to log in themselves.

If that is the case, then security was still not in order. People are also a layer of security (that can fail, but can also protect).

For example, when allowing an authentication request via smartphone, there is already a way to have the user enter a short code, so that there is more certainty that it is the user who is trying to start a session. If this has not been entered, then you can say that ‘updates have not been implemented’.

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 25 december 2023 12:58]

Also Read:  Test: A beautiful display or a month without charging. This smartwatch is not for you

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

A young man from Satu Mare was detained for murder. The act took place on Christmas night, and the suspect called 112
A young man from Satu Mare was detained for murder. The act took place on Christmas night, and the suspect called 112
Posted on
For this reason Miguel Araujo turned his back on Alianza Lima and will stay at Portland Timbers
For this reason Miguel Araujo turned his back on Alianza Lima and will stay at Portland Timbers
Posted on
Everything about the illness that made Céline Dion lose control of her muscles
Everything about the illness that made Céline Dion lose control of her muscles
Posted on
Options to enjoy December 25 in Guyana
Options to enjoy December 25 in Guyana
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News