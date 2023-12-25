Ubisoft has stopped a hack that attempted to steal 900GB of data – Computer – News

#Ubisoft #stopped #hack #attempted #steal #900GB #data #Computer #News

Systems will always be able to be penetrated in one way or another. However, without knowing the context here, you can’t assume that their security was not up to par.

In

I’m betting more on social engineering, such as an employee who very often has to accept a 2-factor via mobile, which will do so automatically even if they don’t want to log in themselves.

If that is the case, then security was still not in order. People are also a layer of security (that can fail, but can also protect).

For example, when allowing an authentication request via smartphone, there is already a way to have the user enter a short code, so that there is more certainty that it is the user who is trying to start a session. If this has not been entered, then you can say that ‘updates have not been implemented’.

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 25 december 2023 12:58]