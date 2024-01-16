Ubisoft is reviewing its unlimited offer with two new subscriptions

#Ubisoft #reviewing #unlimited #offer #subscriptions

Ubisoft presented two new subscriptions: Ubisoft+ Classics and Ubisoft+ Premium. The first offer is intended to be affordable, while the second presents itself as high-end. In both cases, several advantages should be noted.

Ubisoft has revised its Ubisoft+ offer. From now on, players will have the choice between two new offers: Ubisoft+ Classics and Ubisoft+ Premium.

Ubisoft+ Classics represents an offer that is intended to be accessible and inexpensive. Thus, for 7.99 euros per month, subscribers to this offer will have access to around fifty games. We find among these titles: Assassin’s Creed, Watchdogs, For Honor, Far Cry 6, Tom Clancy, the two South Park games, Child of Light, Unknown Soldiers or even the digital versions of UNO and Monopoly. Please note that this subscription will not offer games that have just been released.

As for Ubisoft+ Premium, it is, as its name suggests, a “high-end” offer. For €17.99 per month, subscribers to this offer will be able to play more than 100 games. Some new features will be accessible as soon as they are released, while early access will be offered in certain cases.

Furthermore, through this Premium offer, subscribers will benefit from rewards, offers and discounts. Finally, this offer allows players to play on PC, Xbox and Amazon Luna (Amazon’s cloud gaming platform).

It now remains to be seen whether these two new subscriptions will succeed in finding a place alongside Xbox Game Pass which provides access, for €9.99 per month, to more than 300 games, including Ubisoft titles.

In any case, Ubisoft had a successful start to the year by releasing the very good Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. And as such, this new Prince of Persia is integrated directly into the Ubisoft+ Premium subscription.

