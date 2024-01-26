Ubisoft makes open beta for Skull and Bones available on February 8 – Gaming – News

#Ubisoft #open #beta #Skull #Bones #February #Gaming #News

I. I don’t like Sea of ​​Thieves at all: you have to pilot your ship with a crew (I prefer to play solo), and you have no meaningful progression: your ship doesn’t get better, you don’t get stronger weapons, etc.

Furthermore, the pirate genre is full of just-not games. Naval Action is way too grindy and lacks players, Windward lacks depth, Black Flag is single player and has no gameplay after the end bosses. I have never played Pirates of the Burning Seas and Atlas, but both have some things that don’t appeal to me. What else do you have? Voyage Century Online has been outdated for 20 years and completely demolished by p2w. (I think even completely offline now).

So I’m quite looking forward to Skulls and Bones. Although there is a good chance that it will be added to the list above, so I will wait patiently for the reviews.

