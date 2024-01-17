Ubisoft reintroduces six-year-old F2P platform shooter BattleCore Arena – Gaming – News

#Ubisoft #reintroduces #sixyearold #F2P #platform #shooter #BattleCore #Arena #Gaming #News

Ubisoft has announced BattleCore Arena, a free-to-play platform shooter. In the online multiplayer game, players are balls that other players have to shoot out of the playing field. The game appears to be an Early Access title released in 2017 from another developer.

BattleCore Arena takes place on multi-level arenas and players have different weapons to hit other players. It is a PVP game with different modes such as 3v3 team death match, free-for-all and Golden Core. In the latter, players must defend the Golden Core or steal it from the other team.

Players can customize the appearance of their Core. The game will also have rankings. Ubisoft does not indicate how it wants to make money from the game and does not talk about microtransactions, for example. It is also unknown when the game will be available. Ubisoft does say that there will be a tech test for European players from February 1 to 5, which interested parties can register for. The game will be released on PC via Steam and Ubisoft Connect, and is developed by Ubisoft Bordeaux.

What is striking about the game is that a BattleCore Arena has already been released, which appears to be exactly the same game in terms of design. According to a largely cleared Steam page, this BattleCore Arena was released in October 2017 as a paid Early Access game for $7.19 and updates were released by developer Cosmic Ray Studio until May 2019. According to SteamDB, the page has been cleared since February 2022. In the new announcement, Ubisoft does not discuss this older version of BattleCore Arena.