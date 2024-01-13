Ubuntu 24.04 LTS will have support for 12 years, support for older releases will also be extended

#Ubuntu #LTS #support #years #support #older #releases #extended

Autor: Canonical

Speaking at the Ubuntu Summit, Mark Shuttleworth revealed that the upcoming Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Noble Numbat will have a longer support period. Instead of the current 10 years for LTS, it will be 12 years. According to Shuttleworth, this change will also affect older LTS releases, but he did not mention any specific versions.

Support will not only cover the base system, but all 30,000 source packages. The condition will be to join the system in the Ubuntu Pro support program, which is free for up to five installations by an individual or a small business. If you don’t register your Ubuntu computer, you’ll get standard five-year support.

So, Ubuntu 24.04 LTS will be supported until at least April 2036, which is quite a long support period for a Linux distribution. No official announcement has yet been made by Canonical, in which we should learn more details, such as the situation with older LTS releases.

Check out the interview for yourself, the support extension is discussed around 17:30:

Also Read:  This adventure exploration game is temporarily completely free in the Epic Games Store

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Eugenio Derbez’s nephew gives Cruz Azul victory with a great ‘Panenka’ goal against Pachuca
Eugenio Derbez’s nephew gives Cruz Azul victory with a great ‘Panenka’ goal against Pachuca
Posted on
Hudchiw!!! Just normal sneezing or allergies? | INN News
Hudchiw!!! Just normal sneezing or allergies? | INN News
Posted on
Main targets: Hamas leaders whom Israel wants to eliminate
Main targets: Hamas leaders whom Israel wants to eliminate
Posted on
Transport Online – LCW Groningen takes over Van de Hoef from Groenekan
Transport Online – LCW Groningen takes over Van de Hoef from Groenekan
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News