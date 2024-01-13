Ubuntu 24.04 LTS will have support for 12 years, support for older releases will also be extended

#Ubuntu #LTS #support #years #support #older #releases #extended

Autor: Canonical

Speaking at the Ubuntu Summit, Mark Shuttleworth revealed that the upcoming Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Noble Numbat will have a longer support period. Instead of the current 10 years for LTS, it will be 12 years. According to Shuttleworth, this change will also affect older LTS releases, but he did not mention any specific versions.

Support will not only cover the base system, but all 30,000 source packages. The condition will be to join the system in the Ubuntu Pro support program, which is free for up to five installations by an individual or a small business. If you don’t register your Ubuntu computer, you’ll get standard five-year support.

So, Ubuntu 24.04 LTS will be supported until at least April 2036, which is quite a long support period for a Linux distribution. No official announcement has yet been made by Canonical, in which we should learn more details, such as the situation with older LTS releases.

Check out the interview for yourself, the support extension is discussed around 17:30: