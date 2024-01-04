UC San Diego Scientists Create Acne Vaccine – NBC San Diego (20)

#San #Diego #Scientists #Create #Acne #Vaccine #NBC #San #Diego

It seems like the dream of many teenagers: a vaccine against acne.

California researchers say they are one step closer to making it a reality: Scientists at the University of California, San Diego say they have created a vaccine that reduces inflammation. The vaccine targets the bacterial enzyme that causes acne without affecting the beneficial bacteria on the skin.

One of the researchers explained to NBC 7 that it all started by investigating why some people get it and others don’t, even though we all have the same type of bacteria on our skin.

“What we’ve been able to do is identify one of these components that is quite different between the bacteria that cause acne and those that don’t,” Dr. George Liu, associate with the Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases, told NBC 7. UC San Diego. “And we’ve discovered that this is a key component that drives acne disease. And we’re targeting it with a vaccine… to be able to block it and show that it has some pretty promising results in blocking the disease.”

According to Liu, between 70% and 80% of people develop acne at some point in their lives, especially during adolescence.

As for when the vaccine might be available: Liu estimates between 5 and 10 years.

WHAT CAUSES ACNE?

According to the Mayo Clinic, acne occurs when hair follicles become blocked with oil and dead skin cells.

The way acne appears varies depending on the severity of your condition: