UEFA Champions League: Round of 16 matches defined

Dec 18, 2023, 6:32 AM ET

The matches for the next round of the Champions League are ready, highlights Inter vs Atlético de Madrid

This Monday the matches for the Round of 16 matches of the UEFA Champions League were defined.

Barcelona advanced as leader of Group H with 12 points, the result of four wins and two losses, the last against Antwerp in Belgium.

Napoli was second in Group C with 10 points after adding three wins, one draw and two losses.

Arsenal dominated Group B with four wins, one draw and one loss to finish with 13 points, while Porto advanced to second place in Group H despite being level on points with Barcelona.

Real Sociedad was the surprise leader of Group D with 12 points after finishing undefeated with three wins and three draws, while PSG secured its ticket until the last day to advance in second place in Group F with 8 points.

In the most attractive duel – on paper – of the Round of 16, Atlético de Madrid, undefeated leader of Group E with 14 points after four wins and two draws, collides with Inter – also undefeated – who passed as second in Group D with three wins and three draws.

Borussia Dortmund, surprise leader of Group F (11 points with three wins, two draws and one loss) meets PSV Eindhoven, second in Group B with nine points.

The German giant Bayern Munich (five wins and one draw) looks like the clear favorite in its duel with Lazio, second in Group E with 10 points.

The defending champion Manchester City advanced with a perfect record (18 points after six wins) and faces Copenhagen, which surprised in Group A as second place, leaving Galatasaray and Manchester United on the way.

Finally, Real Madrid, which also qualified with a perfect record of six wins for 18 points as leader of Group C, will have a tough test against Leipzig, second in Group G with 12 points.

The first matches will be played on February 13, 14, 20 and 21, 2024, while the return matches will be on March 5, 6, 12 and 13.