UEVR mod makes Unreal Engine games playable in virtual reality – Gaming – News

#UEVR #mod #Unreal #Engine #games #playable #virtual #reality #Gaming #News

Praydog has released its UEVR mod as a public beta. Users can play thousands of Unreal Engine games in VR with six degrees of freedom. Praydog previously released a similar mod to play Capcom’s RE Engine games in VR.

Praydog has made the UEVR beta and source code publicly available via GitHub. The mod is compatible with Unreal Engine versions 4.8 through 5.3. UEVR supports 6DOF tracking out of the box, which allows games to track the movements of the VR headset. The mod also supports standard stereoscopic 3D rendering. The Praydog team tested the mod on several VR headsets, including the Meta Quest 2 and Quest Pro, Oculus Rift and Rift S, Valve Index, HTC Vive, Bigscreen Beyond, Pimax headsets and Windows Mixed Reality glasses like the HP Reverb G2.

The UEVR mod consists of a graphical interface that allows users to connect and launch their Unreal Engine games in VR mode. Users must manually launch their game and then select it from the UEVR interface, after which the UEVR code will be ‘injected’. The mod supports various rendering modes and can handle the OpenVR and OpenXR runtimes.

The mod theoretically works with ‘more than’ 11,000 Unreal Engine games, Flat2VR states. In a showcase, that community shows that the mod works in games such as Atomic Heart, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Outer Wilds and Little Nightmares. UEVR is still a beta, so it may not always work as expected. Flat2VR community members have published a spreadsheet of tested games, which also includes profiles with optimized motion control settings for different games. Eventually, these profiles should be able to be installed automatically via the UEVR interface, but currently they still have to be downloaded and imported manually.