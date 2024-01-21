UFC 297 | Dricus du Plessis, new UFC world champion after beating Sean Strickland in a bloody fight

#UFC #Dricus #Plessis #UFC #world #champion #beating #Sean #Strickland #bloody #fight

Dricus du Plessis was consecrated world middleweight champion from Ultimate Fighting Championship by snatching the belt from Sean Strickland this Saturday, January 20 at the event UFC 297 held at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, on a card where the American was also crowned Raquel Pennington.

The South African knew how to contain the now former champion from the first moment, even in the previous when he attacked him with low blows reminding him of his difficult childhood and his relationship with his father, aspects that he himself Strickland He recognized that they were going too far and that he didn’t want to listen again.

Already inside the combat cage du Plessis proved to be superior and from the beginning He managed to dominate the fight against a Strickland who did not have his best version and who suffered a spectacular wound to his eyebrow that bled for more than half of the fight.

But neither fighter was going to give an inch and during the final seconds it became more of a fight of pride where the American resisted until he couldn’t even though he looked extremely exhausted.

The judges delivered the fight against Dricus du Plessis in a split decision with two cards of 48-47 in favor of the South African and one more with the same result but giving Strickland the winner.

“Thank you very much Canada. South Africa! That country is wonderful, this is history. I thought the takedowns were going to work because the fight was very close. I know I could do it because I am stronger, in the last two rounds I knew it. “Who says I’m not a fourth and fifth round fighter?… He’s a good guy, it’s been an honor to share the cage with you,” du Plessis said after the victory.

Also Read:  What did the Yankees and Mets offer Yamamoto?

LiveBlog: 1220

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

PHOTO Zuzana Čaputová after a long time in the company of her DAUGHTERS: Look how CHANGED they are!
PHOTO Zuzana Čaputová after a long time in the company of her DAUGHTERS: Look how CHANGED they are!
Posted on
Yes, they did: which couples from Married at First Sight are still together?
Yes, they did: which couples from Married at First Sight are still together?
Posted on
Alcaraz – Kecmanovic: schedule, TV, where and how to watch the round of 16 of the Australian Open
Alcaraz – Kecmanovic: schedule, TV, where and how to watch the round of 16 of the Australian Open
Posted on
It kills one person every 6 minutes, affects all ages… but it can be prevented
It kills one person every 6 minutes, affects all ages… but it can be prevented
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News