UFC 297 | Dricus du Plessis, new UFC world champion after beating Sean Strickland in a bloody fight

Dricus du Plessis was consecrated world middleweight champion from Ultimate Fighting Championship by snatching the belt from Sean Strickland this Saturday, January 20 at the event UFC 297 held at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, on a card where the American was also crowned Raquel Pennington.

The South African knew how to contain the now former champion from the first moment, even in the previous when he attacked him with low blows reminding him of his difficult childhood and his relationship with his father, aspects that he himself Strickland He recognized that they were going too far and that he didn’t want to listen again.

Already inside the combat cage du Plessis proved to be superior and from the beginning He managed to dominate the fight against a Strickland who did not have his best version and who suffered a spectacular wound to his eyebrow that bled for more than half of the fight.

But neither fighter was going to give an inch and during the final seconds it became more of a fight of pride where the American resisted until he couldn’t even though he looked extremely exhausted.

The judges delivered the fight against Dricus du Plessis in a split decision with two cards of 48-47 in favor of the South African and one more with the same result but giving Strickland the winner.

“Thank you very much Canada. South Africa! That country is wonderful, this is history. I thought the takedowns were going to work because the fight was very close. I know I could do it because I am stronger, in the last two rounds I knew it. “Who says I’m not a fourth and fifth round fighter?… He’s a good guy, it’s been an honor to share the cage with you,” du Plessis said after the victory.

