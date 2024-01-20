UFC 297 – Strickland vs Du Plessis: schedule, channel and where to watch the fights of the fight evening today on TV in the USA and Mexico

#UFC #Strickland #Plessis #schedule #channel #watch #fights #fight #evening #today #USA #Mexico

The champion of the middleweight ranking of the UFC, Sean Stricklandnicknamed “Tarzan”, will face the current number 2 in the category, the South African Dricus Du Plessis in an exciting fight scheduled for today, Saturday, January 20, at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.

This high-caliber bout is destined to be the main event of the card UFC 297.

Strickland, 32, arrives determined to maintain his winning streak, seeking his fourth in a row.

His last performance, a unanimous decision victory over Israel Adesanya In September 2023, it consolidated its position as the lmiddleweight leader.

With an impressive record of 28 wins (11 by KO and four by submission) and only five losses, Strickland is ready to show once again why he holds the title.

On the other hand, Challenger Dricus Du Plessis, known as “Stillknocks,” is coming off a TKO victory over Robert Whittaker in July 2023.

At 30 years old, Du Plessis He aspires to continue his rise in the category, showing his ability both in striking and on the ground.

With a record of 20 wins (nine by KO and ten by submission) and only two defeats, Du Plessis He will look to take advantage of this opportunity to take the title from Strickland.

Furthermore, the question that floats in the air is: What will be the key strategy for each fighter? Stricklandknown for his technical and calculated approach, will likely look to control the pace of the fight and use his experience to impose his game. Du Plessishe could try to capitalize on his versatility, where he would look for opportunities to land powerful blows or take the fight to the ground.

Sean Strickland vs Dricus Du Plessis: time, TV and how to watch UFC 297 online

The main fight, which is Sean Strickland vs Dricus Du Plessiswill be the last to be played within the evening, which will start with the preliminary fights at 7:30 p.m. ETto then give way to the main card that will begin at 11 p.m., the person in charge of the transmission is ESPN.