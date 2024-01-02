UFC-Que Choisir warns of a supposed hangover remedy sold in pharmacies

#UFCQue #Choisir #warns #supposed #hangover #remedy #sold #pharmacies

A food supplement called “Alcoool” supposed to fight against “hangovers” and marketed by Nonna Lab is sold in several pharmacies, even though its effectiveness has never been proven.

Drinking binges without consequences. This is the promise on which “Alcoool”, a food supplement in the form of a drink, is based. Developed by the French company Nonna Lab, it is sold for 19 euros for three 10 cl bottles on the brand’s website. But this drink which claims to be able to neutralize the negative effects of alcohol poses several problems.

In addition to encouraging excessive alcohol consumption, its effects are not based on any studies, as reported by the consumer association UFC-Que Choisir. Interviewed by RMC Conso, Sylvie Ané, nurse and addiction care coordinator at the Center for Supportive Care and Prevention in Addictology (CSAPA), gives us her analysis.

No study, no effectiveness

Using this food supplement is quite simple since you just need to consume it before starting to drink. “Vitamins help reduce fatigue”, when the Nashi pear “boosts the production of liver enzymes” and the prickly pear helps “relieve hangovers”, according to the description of the drink. This whole theory, however, is widely questioned by specialists.

“It is a product whose effectiveness is not based on any study, and if there were one, it would show that this product has no interest,” affirms Sylvie Ané.

Indeed, the effectiveness of the star ingredient of this food supplement, the nashi pear, has not been proven by any study, as reported by our colleagues from UFC-Que Choisir. Nonna Lab has also not bothered to conduct its own clinical trials.

“In fact, no federation or scholarly association in addiction can praise the merits of this drink,” insists the addiction nurse. Furthermore, the European register which lists authorized claims does not mention the nashi pear.

Encouraging risky behavior

In addition to not being based on any scientific effectiveness, this type of product encourages excessive alcohol consumption. “It’s all the more perverse because it encourages drinking, it sends a real inciting message,” denounces Sylvie Ané. For good reason, rather than reducing their consumption and avoiding risky behavior, consumers risk on the contrary abusing it.

In its communication, Nonna Lab positions itself as an expert on “hangovers”. “The fact that it is sold in pharmacies gives a kind of scientific backing to this drink,” analyzes the addiction care coordinator. “They make money on risky behavior,” she adds.

But that doesn’t stop 2,000 pharmacies from marketing the product; some pharmacists don’t hesitate to proudly pose next to the product, as we can see on the brand’s Instagram page.

“We must also understand that not all products sold in drugstores have proven scientific effectiveness, but the fact that they are sold in pharmacies gives them legitimacy,” confides Sylvie Ané.

Problematic communication

Drink without dwelling on the consequences. This is the objective stated by Nonna Lab if we are to believe her posts on social networks. “The brand does not hesitate to contrast Dry January with Happy February,” analyzes UFC-Que Choisir.

“This message is completely irresponsible on a social level, and behind the times in society, which is moving more towards a reduction in alcohol consumption,” comments Guylaine Benech, consultant-trainer and author of the book Les teenagers and alcohol – Understanding and acting for our colleagues.

Furthermore, during the product launch, the brand did not hesitate to call on student ambassadors. Worse, some posts even feature children to draw parallels with the aftermath of a party. Despite the controversy, these have still not been removed.