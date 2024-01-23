UK Disappointed Netanyahu Rejects Two State Solution

#Disappointed #Netanyahu #Rejects #State #Solution

London –

British Prime Minister (PM) Rishi Sunak’s office expressed disappointment with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s stance in rejecting the creation of a sovereign Palestinian state in the future. London reiterated its support for a two-state solution to the Israeli and Palestinian conflict.

As reported and Al ArabiyaTuesday (23/1/2024), Netanyahu differed with his main ally, the President of the United States (US) Joe Biden, regarding the formation of an independent Palestinian state in the future.

In a statement at the weekend, Netanyahu said he would not compromise on Israel’s “full security control of the entire territory west of the Jordan River.”

When asked by journalists about Netanyahu’s comments, Sunak, through his spokesman, said: “It is very disappointing to hear this from the Israeli Prime Minister.”

“The UK’s position remains (that) a two-state solution, with a viable and sovereign Palestinian state alongside a safe and secure Israel, is the best path to lasting peace,” stressed Sunak’s spokesman.

The two-state solution has long been the basic framework for international efforts to resolve the conflict, but the proposed peace process has been moribund for years.

Britain supports Israel’s right to retaliate against Hamas after the militant group’s shock attack on October 7, which Tel Aviv authorities say killed around 1,200 people.

