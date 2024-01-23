UK Disappointed Netanyahu Rejects Two State Solution

#Disappointed #Netanyahu #Rejects #State #Solution

London

British Prime Minister (PM) Rishi Sunak’s office expressed disappointment with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s stance in rejecting the creation of a sovereign Palestinian state in the future. London reiterated its support for a two-state solution to the Israeli and Palestinian conflict.

As reported and Al ArabiyaTuesday (23/1/2024), Netanyahu differed with his main ally, the President of the United States (US) Joe Biden, regarding the formation of an independent Palestinian state in the future.

In a statement at the weekend, Netanyahu said he would not compromise on Israel’s “full security control of the entire territory west of the Jordan River.”

When asked by journalists about Netanyahu’s comments, Sunak, through his spokesman, said: “It is very disappointing to hear this from the Israeli Prime Minister.”

“The UK’s position remains (that) a two-state solution, with a viable and sovereign Palestinian state alongside a safe and secure Israel, is the best path to lasting peace,” stressed Sunak’s spokesman.

The two-state solution has long been the basic framework for international efforts to resolve the conflict, but the proposed peace process has been moribund for years.

Britain supports Israel’s right to retaliate against Hamas after the militant group’s shock attack on October 7, which Tel Aviv authorities say killed around 1,200 people.

Read the full news on the next page.

(nvc/ita)

Also Read:  List of Countries That Ban Israeli Citizens' Visas Due to Aggression against Palestine

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The US and the United Kingdom carry out new attacks in Yemen – DW – 01/23/2024
The US and the United Kingdom carry out new attacks in Yemen – DW – 01/23/2024
Posted on
Lil Kleine: bad things happen too quickly in a toxic relationship | RTL Boulevard
Lil Kleine: bad things happen too quickly in a toxic relationship | RTL Boulevard
Posted on
Nightrace Schladming | Manuel Feller: “Odi is almost unbeatable for us”
Nightrace Schladming | Manuel Feller: “Odi is almost unbeatable for us”
Posted on
What are the effects of plastic particles on health?
What are the effects of plastic particles on health?
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News