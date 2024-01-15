UK Maritime Safety Agency: Missile hits ship off Yemen coast

#Maritime #Safety #Agency #Missile #hits #ship #Yemen #coast

It came a day after Houthi rebels fired a cruise missile at a US destroyer.

The UK’s Maritime Trade Operations Agency said on its website that the ship had been hit by a missile from above.

The agency that oversees Middle Eastern waters said the attack occurred about 177 km southeast of Aden.

She gave few details, except that the ship’s captain reported that “the port side of the ship was hit by a missile from above.”

No further details about the incident have been released.

According to British shipping risk company Ambrey, the Marshall Islands-flagged, US-owned bulker caught fire but is still seaworthy and no one was injured.

The firm “assessed that the attack was directed against US interests in response to US military strikes against Houthi military positions in Yemen,” Ambrey said, adding that the ship “was not associated with Israel.”

Yemen’s Houthi rebels did not immediately confirm the attack, although they have fired rockets in the area in the past.

A Houthi cruise missile aimed at a US warship was shot down on Sunday. Rebels target Israeli-affiliated ships to protest Israel’s war with Hamas.

US and British forces launched strikes on rebel targets across Yemen on Friday, raising fears that Israel’s war with Palestinian Hamas militants could spread to the region.

