UK will be the best performing European economy in the next 15 years

The perspectives come from the British think tank Center for Economics and Business Research (CEBR), which recently released new long-term forecasts. According to CEBR, the United Kingdom’s GDP is on track to consolidate itself in sixth place among the largest economies in the world.

The British economy will get closer to the German one and increase its advantage over France, and should present the best performance in the next 15 years among the major European economies.

China is expected to be the world’s leading power in 2038, predicts think tank, followed by the USA and India.

The World Economic League Table, which analyzes the evolution of GDP in different world economies in the short, medium and long term, places Japan in fourth place, Germany in fifth and the United Kingdom in sixth. In the year under review, the last of the CEBR projection, France drops one place to seventh, followed by Brazil, South Korea, Canada, Indonesia, Italy, Australia, Russia, Mexico and Spain, economies followed increasingly closely by Turkey.

According to these forecasts, the Indonesian economy will thus surpass the Spanish economy, which will move to 16th place in the CEBR table. The Spanish economy will therefore be left out of the group of the fifteen largest in the world.

In population terms, UN estimates indicate that Indonesia’s population will continue to increase to more than 320 million people in 2050, recalls “El Economista”. For Turkey, projections point to growth of more than 95 million in 2050. In the case of Spain, the opposite will be true. According to the UN, the Spanish population will soon begin to decline, falling to less than 40 million inhabitants from 2075.

“The isolated number is somewhat anecdotal, but if we analyze it in depth (looking back), we can see the drama that the Spanish economy has been experiencing since the beginning of the financial crisis in 2007. More than two decades of losses in which resources were concentrated in low-productive, non-tradable/exportable sectors (during the bubble years, large resources were allocated to housing construction) and which were not used to implement a change in the real growth model”, states “El Economista” in an article regarding the publication of the list, highlighting that “the positive side is that the Spanish economy is now a little more competitive and is managing to grow without generating imbalances”.

The 2004-2007 period was one of the golden periods for Spain, which became the eighth largest economy in the world. However, in the last two decades Spain’s growth was practically non-existent, recalls the Spanish publication, alluding to the financial crisis, sovereign debt and the recession triggered by Covid-19.