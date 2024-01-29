Ukraine: 40 million revealed dollar embezzlement scheme in the field of defense – Respublika.lt

#Ukraine #million #revealed #dollar #embezzlement #scheme #field #defense #Respublika.lt

Suspicions of corruption were confirmed by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, which served suspect officials with notices of suspicion.

The announcement comes as US Republicans oppose President Joe Biden’s efforts to send more aid to Ukraine and the prospect of former President Donald Trump, who opposes US military support for Kiev, becoming the Republican presidential nominee.

Ukraine’s security service SBU reported that current and former high-ranking officials of the Ministry of Defense and heads of related companies “tried to steal almost 1.5 billion from the budget.” hryvnias (40 million US dollars), buying 100 thousand mortar ammunition for the armed forces”.

They are suspected in 2022. signed a contract for the purchase of projectiles from Lviv Arsenal in August, after which the Ministry of Defense “transferred the entire amount stipulated in the signed document to the company’s accounts”. From there, the funds went to a foreign commercial entity that was supposed to deliver the ammunition, but according to the SBU, “not a single artillery shell” was sent to Ukraine.

Among the officials accused of participating in this scheme are the current and former heads of the Department of Armaments and Military Equipment Development of the Ministry of Defense, as well as the head of the Lviv Arsenal.

One of the suspects was detained by the SBU while he was trying to leave Ukraine.

According to the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, the stolen funds have been confiscated and will be returned to the defense budget.

In recent months, Ukraine has been rocked by corruption scandals, including several involving the Ministry of Defense.

in 2023 In August, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky fired all officials responsible for military recruitment in the regions to crack down on a system that allows him to avoid conscription.

At the end of the summer of 2023, several media outlets reported that the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine had signed a contract with a Turkish company to supply winter clothing to soldiers at the end of 2022, but the price tripled after the deal was concluded. Ukrainian journalists also found that winter clothing can be purchased much cheaper in Turkey.

They also reported that one of the owners of the Turkish company is Oleksandr Kassai, the nephew of Gennady Kassai, a member of the same party as President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The then Minister of Defense, Oleksiy Reznikov, called these accusations false and said that the agreed prices correspond to those announced. “I urge everyone to evaluate the information more critically and responsibly, because it misleads the public, and even worse, our partners, because from the outside it looks like a catastrophe,” O. Reznikov said during the press conference. “Everything was done in accordance with the law on public procurement” and “by tender”, he claimed.

In January 2022, high-ranking officials were removed from their posts due to a previous corruption scandal related to the provision of the military. The media revealed that the contract signed by the ministry for the purchase of food products for the soldiers also showed excessive amounts. O. Reznikov then admitted that his ministry’s anti-corruption service “didn’t fulfill its task”.

in 2023 in November, the specialized publication “Defence One”, based on the data of the e-commerce platform “Import Genius”, reported that Kiev pays excessively high prices for equipment developed by the Soviets.

Controlling corruption is one of the conditions that the European Union has set for Ukraine in order to become a member of this bloc.