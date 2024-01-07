Ukraine Accuses Russia of Attacking Its Territory Using North Korean-Made Missiles

#Ukraine #Accuses #Russia #Attacking #Territory #North #KoreanMade #Missiles

Kyiv –

The prosecutor’s office of Ukraine’s Kharkiv region provided further evidence that Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles supplied by North Korea. Prosecutors showed fragments of the missile.

Reported Sunday (7/1/2024), a senior adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia attacked Ukraine this week with missiles supplied by North Korea for the first time during their invasion.

Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Dmytro Chubenko said the missile, one of several that hit the city of Kharkiv on January 2, was visually and technically different from the Russian model.

“The production method is not very modern. There is a deviation from the standard Iskander missile, which we previously saw when attacking Kharkiv. This missile is similar to one of North Korea’s missiles,” Chubenko told the media while showing its remains.

He said the diameter of the missile was slightly larger than the Russian Iskander missile. He said the nozzle, internal electrical coils and backing are also different.

“That’s why we are leaning towards the version that these may be missiles supplied by North Korea,” he said.

Chubenko did not provide the exact model name of the missile. Russia attacked Kharkiv with several missiles this week, killing two people and wounding more than 60.

This is one of its largest missile and drone attacks since a large-scale war in February 2022. North Korea has been under a UN arms embargo since it first tested a nuclear bomb in 2006.

A UN Security Council resolution – passed with Russia’s support – prohibits countries from trading weapons or other military equipment with North Korea.

