Ukraine announces plan to develop semiconductor and AI industry

On December 14, the Ukrainian government announced “Win 2030,” a high-tech industry support policy that will support the development of the semiconductor industry and the development of artificial intelligence (AI). Pictured is Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Fedorov. Photographed in September in Kiev (2023 /Ivan Lyubysh-Kirdey)

[キーウ １４日 ロイター] – On the 14th, the Ukrainian government announced “Win 2030,” a high-tech industry support policy in which the state supports the development of the semiconductor industry and the development of artificial intelligence (AI).

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Digital Transformation Fedorov and others announced the plan in a basement in the center of Kiev. Prime Minister Shmihali, who was present, said, “I am convinced that it is possible to win (the war with Russia) without technological innovation, but it will take a much longer time.” He emphasized that it is important.

Fedorov vowed to make policy changes to encourage the growth of high-tech industries. As an example, he said 20 legal reforms will simplify the import and manufacturing procedures for drones.

The plan is to rank among the top 15 countries in the world for the development of microelectronics (ultra-small electronic components) and the top 30 countries for the development of unmanned vehicles.

Regarding semiconductors, the company has drawn up a blueprint for starting construction of manufacturing facilities in 2025 and securing annual production capacity of 50,000 chips in three years. The Ministry of Digital Transformation estimated the total cost at $5 billion to $10 billion, but no funding plan was provided.

Fedorov acknowledged that government funds were running out and said he would seek funding from the private sector.

