Ukraine blew up another Russian ship: experts assessed its significance in the context of war

While Russia’s Ministry of Defense said on Tuesday that the amphibious assault ship Novocherkassk, which was struck in the port of Feodosia, was damaged, the United Kingdom’s Ministry of Defense said in its latest war review that it had been completely destroyed.

Videos and reports on social media indicate that the explosion was very powerful. Its scale began to raise questions about the cargo carried by the ship.

According to British intelligence, whose experts analyzed data from open sources, it is highly likely that the ship was carrying an explosive cargo, which caused a large secondary explosion.

VIDEO: Ukraine’s attack on a Russian amphibious ship

