Ukraine Claims Russia Is All Out, Losing Hundreds of Thousands of Soldiers

Ukraine claims that Russia has lost 355,750 troops since the war erupted on February 24, 2022.

That number includes 790 casualties suffered by Russian troops in the last 24 hours. Previously, Ukraine had also destroyed Russian fleet ships in the Black Sea.

